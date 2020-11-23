DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas announced Monday, November 23 that — starting tomorrow — they will be reducing hours on inpatient care units.
They said visitation is limited to one authorized visitor in single-occupancy rooms.
The hospital also said that NICU and Labor & Delivery visitation will not change.
Visiting hours will be from 4pm to 7 pm daily and visitors must be “designated and approved by patients/families in advance,” the hospital said in a press released. Hospital officials said visitors’ approval will be confirmed by Guest Services staff at the lobby entry.
Those not approved will not be allowed in the hospital.
The hospital released the following guidelines.
Guidelines:
- Visiting hours will be from 4 – 7 p.m. daily.
- At the hospital entrance, visitors will be screened for fever, cough and any exposure to known COVID+ persons within the last 14 days. Visitors with any positive responses will not be allowed to visit.
- All visitors are required to wear a mask and to cover their nose and mouth at all times. Visitors not wearing their mask correctly may be asked to leave the hospital.
- Visitors will not be allowed to wait in any public spaces such as waiting rooms, cafeteria or Starbucks lobby.
- Visitors will not be allowed to eat in any patient’s room unless permission is given by the Charge RN for a special circumstance.
- All end-of-life visits will remain flexible, as dictated by the patient condition.
COVID unit visitation:
- Visiting hours for the COVID units will also be limited to 4 – 7 p.m. Visitors will be limited to 30 minutes.
- An escort will bring the visitor to the unit and help the visitor with appropriate PPE upon arrival to the patient room. The escort will advise the visitor when the 30 minutes are over and will help the visitor remove the PPE. All visitors will be escorted off the unit and returned to the lobby of the hospital.
The news releases from the hospital did not indicate what their original hours were.
