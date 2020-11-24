FRISCO, TX (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys cancelled their Tuesday practice after Dallas Cowboys Strength and Conditioning Coach Markus Paul suffered what the Cowboys described as a non-COVID-19 related medical emergency.

“Paul was immediately treated by Cowboys medical personnel and transported to a local hospital by ambulance,” said Dallas Cowboys Senior Vice President of Public Relations and Communications Rich Dalrymple in a statement emailed to CBS 11.

“As per the Paul family, Markus is in the process of undergoing further medical tests and additional information will be made available at the appropriate time,” Dalrymple Continued.

Tuesday was the only available day for the team to participate in full practice as the they prepare for their Thanksgiving matchup against the Washington Football Team. No word yet from the Cowboys if the team will have any additional practice time tomorrow.

The Frisco Police Department confirmed they responded to The Star at about 7:30am this morning for a medical emergency.

Officials said that one patient was transported by ambulance. Police told CBS 11 that no fault was suspected.

Officials with Frisco Police did not confirm the patient’s condition.

The team cancelled head coach Mike McCarthy’s 10:30 am press conference and they said there will be no media availability for the players today.

There is no word yet from the Dallas Cowboys what the emergency may have been.

“The organization extends its prayers and support to the Paul family, and asks for friends and followers of Markus, his family and the team to keep them in their thoughts and prayers,” said Dalrymple.

