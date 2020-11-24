DALLAS – COVID-19 testing sites in Dallas County operated by Parkland Health & Hospital System in cooperation with Dallas County Health and Human Services and the City of Dallas, will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Both Ellis Davis Field House and Dallas College-Eastfield Campus will reopen at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28. Walk-up sites will reopen on their regular schedule.

Normal operating hours for the COVID-19 testing sites are:

Drive through • Ellis Davis Field House, 9191 S. Polk St., Dallas, 75232 | Monday – Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Closed on Sundays) • Dallas College-Eastfield Campus, 3737 Motley Dr., Mesquite 75150 (enter La Prada Drive) | Monday – Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Closed on Sundays) Walk-up • Sam Tasby Middle School, 7001 Fair Oaks Ave., Dallas 75231 | Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Closed on Saturdays and Sundays) • West Dallas Multipurpose Center, 2828 Fish Trap Road, Dallas 75212 | Tuesday – Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Closed on Sundays and Mondays)

• Irving Health Center, 1800 N. Britain Road, Irving 75061 | Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Closed on Saturdays and Sundays)

Testing is open to anyone over the age of 5 with or without symptoms and lives within the boundaries of the City of Dallas or Dallas County. Testing is available at no cost to the individual and no appointment is needed.

For further information about COVID-19, please contact Dallas County Health and Human Services or visit https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php; the Texas Department of Health and Human Services website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/; The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html; and http://www.parklandhospital.com