DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Those who run coronavirus testing locations say they are being overwhelmed as people prepare to gather for the holidays.
The desire to see family and friends may be driving a rush for testing.
At Frontline ER in Dallas, doctors said they are seeing an overwhelming demand.
The Gaston Ave. location is open 24-7, so lines began forming there at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.
By 8:00 a.m., officials said 70 people were in line to be tested.
By 11:00 a.m., they had to stop accepting patients — because 150 people were in line –and they were overwhelmed.
Doctors said they’re not only seeing the need for tests going up, but also the amount of positive cases.
“I think we’re getting about 30 percent positive, in the summer it was 11 percent,” said Frontline ER Doctor Neal Agarwal. “Some are admitting, ‘I’m not wearing my mask.’ Everyone is fatigued from [COVID-19].”
Dr. Agarwell said he understands the fatigue, but asks that everyone continue to mask up and respect social distancing.
He also said because of the colder weather and the holidays, he doesn’t anticipate the case count going down significantly until the end of February or March 2021.
MORE FROM CBSDFW
More propaganda to keep alive the fake coronavirus “pandemic”.
Whenever you hear that a person has “tested positive for COVID-19”, just substitute the words “tested positive for the flu” — because that’s all COVID-19 is, just this year’s flu — and a relatively mild flu, at that. Everything else is manufactured.
If hospital waiting rooms were filled with COVID-19 patients, ICUs were filled with COVID-19 patients, and hospitals had so many dead COVID-19 patients that they needed to rent refrigerated trucks to use as temporary morgues (they’re playing that again in El Paso and New York City), wouldn’t we all know personally at least a few people who died or became severely ill from COVID-19?
OK — do you?
And isn’t it just amazing that, in countries claiming high rates of COVID-19, cases of flu are down 90-95%. . .
The coronavirus “pandemic” is a fraud — an invisible, all-purpose enemy to which the government can attribute any dangers it wants to frighten and control us.
According to numerous studies and the government’s own data, at least 98% of those who have COVID-19 are asymptomatic — they have no symptoms. They are not sick.
The vast majority of the rest have minor symptoms. Only a very small percentage of the remaining group — almost all of whom have pre-existing co-morbidity factors such as asthma, cancer, COPD, diabetes, or morbid obesity — have severe symptoms. Only a very small percentage of that group actually die.
The international corporate elite that runs things behind the scenes has taken an illness no more dangerous than the common flu (and probably far less so) and turned it into an excuse for an enormous expansion of government power and an enormous redistribution of resources — literally, trillions of dollars — from the citizens to the corporate elite.
The international corporate elite has used every organization under its control — which is to say, every organization of consequence — to promote the false narrative of COVID-19 lethality.
There is no legitimacy to any of it. The masks, the “social distancing”, the “social bubbles”, the “self-isolation”, the “self-quarantining”, the “contact tracing”, the “flattening the curve”, the “alone together”, the shutdowns, the lockdowns, the push for vaccination, the push for testing, the bans on assemblies and large groups, the restrictions on churches and prayer groups — none of that is to keep us safe, but all of it is to condition us to accept more government control, more arbitrary regimentation, more transfers of taxpayer money to the corporate elite, and mandatory vaccination.
We have been lied to from the beginning. News reports of overworked doctors, overflowing morgues, crowded hospitals, crowded ICUs, emergency rooms inundated with thousands of COVID-19 patients, racing ambulances full of COVID-19 patients, mass graves, and refrigerated trucks full of bodies are contradicted by numerous videos of empty hospitals, empty waiting rooms, empty “testing centers”, and parked ambulances in the alleged “epicenters” of the pandemic.
The coronavirus charade is no different from previous virus panics — SARS, MERS, Swine Flu, Zika — only now the people at the top think we are divided enough, stupid enough, and weak enough to submit to a massive acceleration of the ongoing transfer of power and wealth from us to them. Sadly, it appears that they are correct.
Too many of us still believe — despite overwhelming historical and contemporary evidence to the contrary — that the government and the corporate media do not lie, especially about the big things.
In reality, the government and the corporate media lie about everything — especially about the big things.
The starting point for knowing the truth is to believe the opposite of what the government and the corporate media tell us.
My neighbor’s dad died, and my friend’s dad died. Go get some fresh air. You are doing more harm than good trying to be a rebel.