DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Those who run coronavirus testing locations say they are being overwhelmed as people prepare to gather for the holidays.

The desire to see family and friends may be driving a rush for testing.

At Frontline ER in Dallas, doctors said they are seeing an overwhelming demand.

The Gaston Ave. location is open 24-7, so lines began forming there at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

By 8:00 a.m., officials said 70 people were in line to be tested.

By 11:00 a.m., they had to stop accepting patients — because 150 people were in line –and they were overwhelmed.

Doctors said they’re not only seeing the need for tests going up, but also the amount of positive cases.

“I think we’re getting about 30 percent positive, in the summer it was 11 percent,” said Frontline ER Doctor Neal Agarwal. “Some are admitting, ‘I’m not wearing my mask.’ Everyone is fatigued from [COVID-19].”

Dr. Agarwell said he understands the fatigue, but asks that everyone continue to mask up and respect social distancing.

He also said because of the colder weather and the holidays, he doesn’t anticipate the case count going down significantly until the end of February or March 2021.

