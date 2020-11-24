WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
Filed Under:charity, Food bank, food distribution, food giveaway, Holiday Food, mobile food bank, Needy

 

 

Date Time Event Location
11.21.20 8:00 Massive Fort Worth Turkey Donation True Love Sanctuary
1911 Yuma Ave Fort Worth, TX
11.21.20 8:00 Minnie’s Food Pantry Thanksgiving Meals Minnie’s Food Pantry
661 18th Street, Plano, TX 75074
11.21.20 8:00 KappaGiving Dinner Handouts Bethlehem Center
951 Evans Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104
11.21.20 9:00 Thanksgiving Community Response Care Center Ministries
7912 Antoinette St., Dallas, TX 75217
11.21.20 9:00 St. Gabriel Catholic Church Thanksgiving St. Gabriel Catholic Church
110 St. Gabriel Way, McKinney, TX 75071
11.21.20 9:00 Frisco Family Services’ Thanksgiving Frisco Family Services Food Pantry
Meal Program 9085 Dogwood Street, Frisco, TX 75033
11.21.20 9:00 DFW Food & PPE Drive Skyline Ranch
1801 E. Wheatland Road, Dallas, TX 75241
11.21.20 10:00 Thanksgiving Turkey and Can Martin Luther King Center
Goods Giveaway 2922 MLK Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215
11.21.20 12:00 Thanksgiving Holiday Food Drive-Thru Cedar Valley Church of Christ
4031 N. Dallas Ave, Lancaster
11.21.20 13:00 Operation Home Front The Home Depot
(for Military Families) 9509 White Settlement Rd, FW 76108
SAS Shoes
15:00 2417 S. Stemmons Fwy., Unit 104
Lewisville
11.22.20 12:00 Thanksgiving Give Back Heavenly Gospel Church
3134 Stalcup Rd, Fort Worth
Every 9:00 FWISD & TAFB Mega Mobile Market Herman Clark Stadium
Friday (Every Friday 11.27 .20 – 1. 29.21) 5201 C.A. Roberson Blvd, Fort Worth
12.05.20 9:00 DFW Food & PPE Drive TCC South Campus
5301 Campus Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76119
12.12.20 9:00 DFW Food & PPE Drive Skyline Ranch
1801 E. Wheatland Road, Dallas, TX 75241
12.19.20 9:00 DFW Food & PPE Drive TCC South Campus
5301 Campus Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76119
12.22.20 9:00 DFW Food & PPE Drive Skyline Ranch
1801 E. Wheatland Road, Dallas, TX 75241
