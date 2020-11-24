Comments
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Location
|11.21.20
|8:00
|Massive Fort Worth Turkey Donation
|True Love Sanctuary
|1911 Yuma Ave Fort Worth, TX
|11.21.20
|8:00
|Minnie’s Food Pantry Thanksgiving Meals
|Minnie’s Food Pantry
|661 18th Street, Plano, TX 75074
|11.21.20
|8:00
|KappaGiving Dinner Handouts
|Bethlehem Center
|951 Evans Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104
|11.21.20
|9:00
|Thanksgiving Community Response
|Care Center Ministries
|7912 Antoinette St., Dallas, TX 75217
|11.21.20
|9:00
|St. Gabriel Catholic Church Thanksgiving
|St. Gabriel Catholic Church
|110 St. Gabriel Way, McKinney, TX 75071
|11.21.20
|9:00
|Frisco Family Services’ Thanksgiving
|Frisco Family Services Food Pantry
|Meal Program
|9085 Dogwood Street, Frisco, TX 75033
|11.21.20
|9:00
|DFW Food & PPE Drive
|Skyline Ranch
|1801 E. Wheatland Road, Dallas, TX 75241
|11.21.20
|10:00
|Thanksgiving Turkey and Can
|Martin Luther King Center
|Goods Giveaway
|2922 MLK Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215
|11.21.20
|12:00
|Thanksgiving Holiday Food Drive-Thru
|Cedar Valley Church of Christ
|4031 N. Dallas Ave, Lancaster
|11.21.20
|13:00
|Operation Home Front
|The Home Depot
|(for Military Families)
|9509 White Settlement Rd, FW 76108
|SAS Shoes
|15:00
|2417 S. Stemmons Fwy., Unit 104
|Lewisville
|11.22.20
|12:00
|Thanksgiving Give Back
|Heavenly Gospel Church
|3134 Stalcup Rd, Fort Worth
|Every
|9:00
|FWISD & TAFB Mega Mobile Market
|Herman Clark Stadium
|Friday
|(Every Friday 11.27 .20 – 1. 29.21)
|5201 C.A. Roberson Blvd, Fort Worth
|12.05.20
|9:00
|DFW Food & PPE Drive
|TCC South Campus
|5301 Campus Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76119
|12.12.20
|9:00
|DFW Food & PPE Drive
|Skyline Ranch
|1801 E. Wheatland Road, Dallas, TX 75241
|12.19.20
|9:00
|DFW Food & PPE Drive
|TCC South Campus
|5301 Campus Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76119
|12.22.20
|9:00
|DFW Food & PPE Drive
|Skyline Ranch
|1801 E. Wheatland Road, Dallas, TX 75241