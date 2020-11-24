NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Severe storms moved through North Texas Tuesday night, Nov. 24 prompting severe weather alerts.

Dallas, Tarrant and Denton Counties were under tornado warnings for some time.

There was no confirmation if a tornado had touched down in the area, but storm sirens were activated in the affected counties.

The National Weather Service said numerous power lines and trees were down near Pioneer Parkway and Collins in Arlington.

There was also damage in the 2500 block of S. Cooper Street where at least one building partially collapsed onto a pickup.

The people inside the truck were ordering hamburgers at the Burger Box at the time.

They got out unharmed.

At the Walker Dancer Apartments in the 400 block of East Pioneer Parkway suffered severe roof damage, but reports are no one was injured.

Here is video from an apartment in North Arlington of wind, rain and sirens going off.

The Arlington Fire Department tweeted shortly before 10:00 p.m. that crews were responding to multiple locations with reports of collapsed buildings.

The Arlington Fire Department and @ArlingtonPD have responded to multiple locations in Arlington with reports of collapsed buildings. Our units are currently assessing the structures, triaging potential patients, and moving to other reported locations. We will keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/mX0r9VnHAY — Arlington Fire Dept. (@ArlingtonTxFire) November 25, 2020

The National Weather Service reported “significant damage” to at least four structures near SH 360 and Park Row as well.

At 8:55 p.m. the National Weather Service reported the Krum Fire Department measured a 65 mph wind gust near the intersection of Highways 380 and 156.

Much of the area received high winds and heavy rain.

CBS 11’s J.D. Miles tweeted video of wind and storm warning sirens going off in Dallas.

Storm warning sirens activated and wind picking up over Royal Lane and Central Expressway in Dallas #CBS11wx pic.twitter.com/SbWP65rtkE — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) November 25, 2020

The storms were moving at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour from the northwest to the southeast and were expected to be out of the area by 10:00 p.m.

