CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police have charged a man with murder for allegedly shooting and killing his sister’s former boyfriend.

The shooting happened Monday, Nov. 23, around 7:15 p.m. during a dispute outside The Tallows Apartments at 1602 E. Frankford Road where the suspect and his sister lived.

The victim, 32-year-old Christopher Michael DiCarlo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, 26-year-old Rene Junior Trinidad, remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Rene Junior Trinidad (Carrollton PD)

Trinidad is in the Carrollton City Jail with bond set at $750,000.

