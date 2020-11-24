Comments
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police have charged a man with murder for allegedly shooting and killing his sister’s former boyfriend.
The shooting happened Monday, Nov. 23, around 7:15 p.m. during a dispute outside The Tallows Apartments at 1602 E. Frankford Road where the suspect and his sister lived.
The victim, 32-year-old Christopher Michael DiCarlo was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect, 26-year-old Rene Junior Trinidad, remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Trinidad is in the Carrollton City Jail with bond set at $750,000.
