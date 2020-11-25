DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,386 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

That total includes 1,185 confirmed cases and 183 probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 122,184 cases (PCR test), including 1,202 confirmed deaths after six more were announced Wednesday.

There is a cumulative total of 11,627 probable cases (antigen test), including 29 probable deaths.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is advising residents to avoid crowds, including shopping crowds and not to have get-togethers in the home.

“I know this Thanksgiving is different, but it can still be special,” Judge Jenkins said on Twitter.

“For the latest CDC week, our average daily new COVID cases has risen to 1,405, and asymptomatic COVID-19 testing performed at Parkland, for example on patients undergoing routine procedures, surgery, or for labor and delivery, averaged over the last seven days is 12 percent.This positivity rate is more than double the 5 percent rate that we have recently seen for COVID-19 positive asymptomatic individuals. If it is correct, it means that a gathering of 10 people statistically would have at least 1 person that is an asymptomatic COVID-19 positive spreader in that gathering. Even using the 5 percent positivity rate, there would be one COVID-19 positive spreader for every 20 persons,” Judge Jenkins said.

A provisional total of 1,282 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 46, a three-fold increase from 5 weeks earlier (week ending 10/10/20).

Since November 1, there have been 3,630 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from over 632 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, including 466 staff members.

A total of 1,282 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 46 — which is 50% more than the number of cases in this age group reported during the second highest peak week of cases in July (Week 28).

Since November 1, there have been 130 COVID-19 cases in children and staff reported from 97 separate daycares in Dallas County.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 818 COVID-19 cases reported from 90 separate long-term care facilities, including 309 staff members.

This is the highest number of long-term care facilities with active outbreaks reported in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of these cases, 48 have been hospitalized and 29 have died, including 2 deaths of staff members.

Twenty active clusters of cases in congregate-living facilities (homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days associated with 167 cases, including one facility this past week with 81 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 23% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

The additional deaths reported Wednesday include:

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City Coppell. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

