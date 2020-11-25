KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 14-year-old male has been charged after a 1-year-old girl died from a gun shot wound to the head near Forney in Kaufman County, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

A 9-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other minors were in residence at the time, one a sibling to the two victims and the other the 14-year-old neighbor.

The Sheriff’s Office released more information Wednesday morning, Nov. 25. They said they obtained a search warrant for the residence of the 14-year-old.

Investigators charged the boy with ‘Unlawful Carrying Weapons’ and ‘Making a Firearm Accessible to a Child,’ both Class A Misdemeanors.

The juvenile was taken to the Van Zandt County Juvenile Detention Facility.

The investigation is still ongoing. Officials have not released any other information.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at a home in the 2100 block of Juniper Drive in the Windmill Farms Subdivision.

At the time, the Sheriff’s Office said it was an accidental shooting and there were no adults in the home at the time.

No word on where the parents were.

Investigator Jolie Stewart said medical teams were performed CPR on the child who died before she was airlifted to a hospital.

There are still no details yet on how the shooting happened.

MORE FROM CBSDFW