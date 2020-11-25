AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths have spiked in recent weeks across the state of Texas.

Texas recorded 14,648 coronavirus cases Wednesday, Nov. 25, setting a new daily record that surpassed by 650 the previous one-day high set a day earlier.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday also announced 200 new deaths and 8,585 virus hospitalizations.

Wednesday was the first time since Aug. 13 that newly reported daily deaths were at 200 or more.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Texas has risen from 8,208 new cases per day on Nov. 10 to 10,837 on Tuesday, based on data from Johns Hopkins University.

One in every 325 people in Texas tested positive in the past week, according to Johns Hopkins.

Dallas County Reports 1,386 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Deaths

In Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner pleaded with residents to not gather in big groups on Thanksgiving to help stop the virus’ spread.

Harris County, where Houston is located, has had the most number of coronavirus cases in the state with more than 185,000 and the most fatalities with 2,984.

“I can’t force anybody to stay home. But what I can say is understand the ramification of your own actions,” Turner said. On Thanksgiving “you can come together in big numbers. You can do that. But let me tell you this virus has no respect for persons.”

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

