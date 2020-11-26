ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys will be honoring strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul on the field as they take on the Washington Football Team.
The team said players will be wearing stickers with the letters “MP” for Thursday’s game.
#DallasCowboys wearing “MP” sticker to honor Markus Paul 💙 pic.twitter.com/NtTOYTuCIU
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 26, 2020
Paul died Wednesday evening after he experienced a medical emergency at the team’s headquarters in Frisco early Tuesday.
On that Tuesday, he was rushed to a hospital at around 7:30 a.m., and the team decided to cancel practice that day.
The team said Paul was surrounded by family when he died. His cause of death is not yet known.
The team also said it would recognize and remember Paul prior to Thursday’s game.