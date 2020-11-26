FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The demands of the holiday season and the shipping of parcels have ramped up according to company officials with FedEx.

In fact the company said their needs have increased so much that they are now looking to hire about 4,000 new jobs in the Metroplex.

Shea Winston is the Managing Director of HR for FedEx and spoke about the jobs they are looking to fill.

“Our package handler positions, we have our operations manager position, and then from there, there are different promotional opportunities that are available for individuals who want to grow from an operation stand point they can grow into opportunities that can be found on our website,” said Winston. “Right now our greatest need is for our package handler positions. Package handlers play a critical role in the loading and unloading and sortation operations.”

The pay and benefits differ across the board depending on the job and whether it’s full or part time, but the company boasts a wide compensation package including benefits, and tuition.

