CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old was hospitalized Wednesday evening after he was hit by a vehicle that fled the crash scene in Cedar Hill, police said.
Police said they responded to the incident at around 8:30 p.m. on the east frontage road of Highway 67 near Pleasant Run Road.
The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but is currently stable, according to police.
Police said the vehicle involved in the crash left the scene before officers arrived.
Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to call police at 972.291.5181.
