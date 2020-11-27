DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you’re looking for something to get you in the holiday spirit, Friday night is the grand opening of Candy Cane Lane. The drive-thru holiday light experience is happening at the American Airlines Center’s Silver Parking Garage.

Each level of the parking garage will showcase a different holiday lights display. The themes include the North Pole, South Pole, Nativity and New Year’s.

If you can’t make it Friday, this will be open on Fridays and Saturdays and more weekday nights closer to Christmas.

One of the great things about this event is that it provides holiday work for so many in the entertainment industry that have been out of work for months.

“This is another creative way for us to find work for a lot of people that have been really trying to figure out how to pay bills, especially this time of year.. so this is part of the reason that we try to come together and do something special for everybody,” said David Ireland, president of Ear Fuel Entertainment.

If interested in attending, tickets cost between $35 to $50 per vehicle depending what weekend you come. Santa photos are $15-20 again depending what weekend you come.

Tickets and more information can be found here.