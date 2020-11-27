Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was injured Friday afternoon after he was shot in the face at an apartment complex in Arlington, police said.
The shooting happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the TwentyOne15 apartments on Park Spring Circle near Park Springs Boulevard.
Police have not said what may have led to the shooting, but they said the victim was able to knock on an apartment door to ask for help after he was shot.
The victim’s current condition is not known at this time.
Information on any possible suspects has not yet been released by police.
