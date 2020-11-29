(CBSDFW.COM) – For the first time this season for the DFW Metroplex, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Sunday night and into Monday morning.

The average first freeze of the season is usually in the third week of November so this is arriving a tad late. Last year was the ninth earliest on record by the way, so at least this year we got a longer growing season.

This will be the first of a couple of freezes expected this week. Every winter we average about 33 nights below freezing. We could end up with four just this week.

Though the outlaying areas of North Texas have already gotten their first freeze of the season since this is the the first one for the Metroplex. A few reminders: cover your outdoor faucets; bring in your pets; cover your plants; make sure the elderly have proper heating in their homes.

Not all of North Texas is threatened with freezing temperatures Sunday night. Areas from Dallas down to Palestine might have to wait until Monday night to get there.

If you are outside Monday morning or sending the kids out to school, please be advised that there will also be a very brisk north wind overnight and Monday morning. The feels-like temperature Monday morning will be brutal, down in the teens in some places. Hats, coats, gloves please.