SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Southlake police officer who had been with the department for about 21 years has died after a “sudden medical event,” the city said.

The city on Sunday announced the death of Sgt. John Stokes, who joined the police department in 1999. The city did not release the cause of death but said it was not related to COVID-19.

Stokes was most recently a school resource officer supervisor for Carroll ISD schools, the city said. He was named the Southlake Police Department Supervisor of the Year in 2018.

“John was a beloved member of our police family and will be sorely missed by his co-workers and the community,” said Police Chief James Brandon. “John had a long law enforcement career, but our School Resource Officer program’s leadership is a great example of the heart that he had for protecting others. We extend our condolences to the Stokes family and offer our prayers during this difficult time.”

“Sgt. Stokes was a true servant leader to our community,” said Southlake Mayor Laura Hill. “What he gave to Southlake’s students can’t be measured; it’s a gift that will live on through them for years to come.”

The city said funeral arrangements are pending.