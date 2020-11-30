CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Fatal Shooting, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Police, fort worth shooting, Man Shot, manhunt, Murder Investigation, Shooting, Stop sign

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police continue their search for the gunman who killed a driver sitting still at a stop sign.

According to investigators, the shooting happened just after 11:00 p.m. on November 29.

Two men, in separate vehicles, had pulled up to the intersection at Savage Drive in a residential area in the south part of the city.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

At some point one driver shot the other and then sped from the scene.

The wounded driver rolled into a nearby driveway where he was later found and pronounced dead.

Police haven’t said if the victim was targeted or if the shooting was connected to a road rage incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply