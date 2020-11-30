TERRELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across North Texas, the Terrell Independent School District is extending Thanksgiving break for students and staff through December 6.

Administrators with the district made the announcement before the scheduled break and days before in-person and at-home learning was set to resume.

A statement put out by the district said:

“Out of an abundance of caution, Terrell ISD has made the decision to extend the Thanksgiving break through December 6. Face-to-face and at-home learning will resume on December 7. We encourage our families and employees to use this time to spend time with your close family, but to continue to social distance and maintain vigilant health precautions to help stop the spread of COVID-19. COVID-19 days were proactively built into the District calendar. The following days will now become working and learning days for students and staff. April 26, June 1, 2, 3, and 4. Thank you for doing your part to keep Tigers safe!”

Superintendent Dr. Georgeanne Warnock said the move was taken out of an abundance of caution after several confirmed COVID-19 cases, among students and staff, were reported.

According to the Terrell Tribune, as of November 18 the Terrell ISD reported 19 positive cases among students attending face-to-face classes and infections among 11 members of the staff.