FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price received a new treatment for COVID-19 patients after she contracted the virus this month.

Price, who returned to work Monday, said she felt better within hours of receiving Bamlanivimab at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center November 18, the same day she was diagnosed.

The health system had just announced it had treated its first two patients with the drug the day before Price received her treatment.

“By the next afternoon my fever was gone, my cough was less, and I just felt better than I had,” she said Monday, speaking outside city hall.

Price described her symptoms as moderate for the virus, but comparable to a severe flu. She said she has no lingering effects though and was ready to return to her job.

She spent the Thanksgiving holiday with her husband, who also had the virus, and away from her extended family.

“It was very hard. It was the first time in, my oldest child is 43, that we haven’t been with family for thanksgiving. But we just simply couldn’t be around anybody,” she said.

MORE FROM CBSDFW