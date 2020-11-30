Comments
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Mesquite police officer fired his gun during a foot pursuit of three suspected car thieves on Monday morning, Nov. 30, 2020.
Garland police were assisting the Mesquite officers who were pursuing the stolen car. The chase ended near Tenth Street and Main Street in Garland after the car slowed and the suspects fled on foot. The car continued to roll, striking a telephone pole and snapping a cable.
All three suspects were quickly apprehended and no one was injured despite the officer shooting at them. They were taken into custody by Mesquite Police.
This investigation is ongoing.
