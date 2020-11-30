Comments
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine. The request comes as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection – ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.
Multiple vaccine candidates must succeed for the world to stamp out the pandemic, which has been on the upswing in Texas and across the U.S.
