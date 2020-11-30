CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:BioNTech, Coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine, Covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, DFW News, Health, medicine, Moderna, Moderna Inc., Pfizer, Texas News, Vaccinations

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine. The request comes as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection – ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.

Photo shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine COVID-19” next to the Moderna biotech company logo. (credit: Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images)

Multiple vaccine candidates must succeed for the world to stamp out the pandemic, which has been on the upswing in Texas and across the U.S.

