Comments
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.OM) – Some Mansfield residents were without power for several hours on Monday, Nov. 30 after a stolen SUV struck a utility pole.
Mansfield Police said they took “several suspects into custody” after they were found in a stolen SUV.
What police called, “joy-riding suspects” lost control and struck a utility pole and another driver near Matlock and Fairhaven.
After the crash, several of the suspects attempted to run away but were quickly caught by officers.
The people in the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
MORE FROM CBSDFW