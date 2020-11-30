MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police arrested a 17-year-old wanted for three aggravated robberies on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, at three convenience stores.
· 800 Block of E. Main at approximately 4:53 P.M.
· 2300 Block of N. Galloway at approximately 5:23 P.M.
· 100 Block U.S. Hwy 80 at approximately 5:36 P.M.
After the third robbery, responding officers located the suspect vehicle leaving the area and they chased after him.
The pursuit continued into Dallas, where the suspect, Israel Montantes was ultimately taken into custody.
The suspect vehicle was later determined to have been stolen out of Irving.
Montantes is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery with bonds set at $50,000 each and one count of evading in a vehicle with a bond set at $10,000.
