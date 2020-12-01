Comments
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Julian Samano, 18, in connection to the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man Tuesday morning, Dec. 1 in the 1500 block of Centre Place Drive.
Multiple callers heard shots fired, and at least one witness reported seeing the victim lying on the ground in a parking lot.
Investigators said they determined Samano shot the victim after a verbal dispute.
Samano was apprehended without incident in Fort Worth after investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest. He’s currently being held in the City of Denton Jail. His bond has not been set at this time.
The identity of the victim is not being released, pending family notification.
