Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The search is on in Dallas for the person who shot and killed a cat early last month.
Police are investigating the animal cruelty case that was discovered after a person found the orange and white tabby type cat on the afternoon of November 6. The cat was found with a gunshot wound in the 10700 block of Checota Drive.
The cat died from the injuries.
Dallas police investigators are asking that anyone who has information about the incident or knows who shot the cat call DPD Crime Stoppers at 877-373-TIPS or contact the Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-671-0115.
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- North Texas Teen Arrested For Allegedly Committing 3 Aggravated Robberies In Less Than An Hour On Thanksgiving Day
- Cancer-Surviving North Texas Santa Moves Kids Meet Up Operation To Zoom During Pandemic
- Treasure Hunt: Dallas Record Store Owners Sift Through Million-Piece Collection In Search Of Valuable Items