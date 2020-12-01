Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after getting shot in the upper body by a neighbor he had a dispute with.
Fort Worth Police said it happened around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 in the 2200 block of McGown Avenue.
The suspect opened fire on the victim as he was driving away.
Homicide detectives have also been notified.
Police do not know where the suspect is at this time.
