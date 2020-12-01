HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives continue to investigate the slaying of Houston social media influencer Alexis Sharkey.
The 26-year-old was found dead on the side of the road this weekend, only miles away from her home.
Her mother, Stacey Robinault said her daughter was murdered.
“It’s just so painful for someone so bright and having so much to offer just to be gone, snuffed out, and I don’t know why,” she said.
Sharkey’s friends said they believe someone close to her is responsible. They told reporters that in the weeks leading up to her death, Sharkey confided in them, saying she was worried about someone close in her life.
“I looked at her and she was petrified,” said Sharkey’s friend Lauren Breaux. “This girl was scared for her life.”
Police said there were no visible injuries on Sharkey’s body.
Her cause of death is unknown right now, pending an autopsy.
