GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Grand Prairie announced its Mayor Pro Tem Jim Swafford died from COVID-19 Tuesday, Dec. 1, while hospitalized at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

He was 84 years old.

The city said in a news release, Swafford and his wife Judy contracted the virus in early October.

Mr. Swafford had been hospitalized and ventilated shortly after contracting the disease.

Mrs. Swafford was hospitalized briefly and passed away at home from complications of the virus in late October.