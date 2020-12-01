FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tuesday, Dec. 1 is Giving Tuesday and there is still time to help your favorite charities.

The North Texas Food Bank said they are giving out about 10 million meals per month, which is nearly double what they were giving out this time last year.

The Chief External Affairs Officer, Erica Yaeger, said around 40% of those they’re serving are seeking assistance for the first time.

“We’ve been serving at elevated levels since March,” Yaeger said. “We know that the impact of the pandemic is going to be long-standing on those that we serve, which tend to be the most vulnerable populations.”

The Tarrant Area Food Bank is also seeing a surge in demand. Julie Butner, the President and CEO said they’ve seen about a 45% to 50% increase in the need out in the community.

“Our needs are tremendous,” Butner said. “We’re fortunate that the community is helping us, but the costs are higher and longer lasting than we anticipated.

To make a donation, click on the organizations hyperlinked above.

For other charities to help on this Giving Tuesday, click here.

MORE FROM CBSDFW