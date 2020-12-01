AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hewlett Packard Enterprise will relocate its global headquarters to Spring, Texas from San Jose, California, Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office announced Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The headquarters will be located in a new state-of-the-art campus that will open in early 2022, building upon the company’s established presence in Texas.

The company’s headquarters relocation to the Houston area holds the potential to add additional jobs to its already robust presence in Texas in the coming years.

HPE already has a significant presence across Texas, with locations in Austin, Plano, and Houston — the latter of which is home to more than 2,600 employees and is the company’s largest employment hub.

HPE currently operates major product development, services, manufacturing and lab facilities in Houston and Austin.

“We are excited that Hewlett Packard Enterprise has chosen to call Texas home, and I thank them for expanding their investment in the Lone Star State by relocating their headquarters to the Houston region,” said Governor Abbott. “Hewlett Packard Enterprise joins more than 50 Fortune 500 companies headquartered in the Lone Star State, including 22 in the Houston area alone. That is because Texas offers the best business climate in the nation. Our low taxes, high quality of life, top-notch workforce, and tier one universities create an environment where innovative companies like HPE can flourish. We look forward to a successful partnership with HPE, as together we build a more prosperous future for Texas.”

“As we look to the future, our business needs, opportunities for cost savings, and team members’ preferences about the future of work, we are excited to relocate HPE’s headquarters to the Houston region,” said Antonio Neri, CEO of HPE. “Houston is an attractive market to recruit and retain future diverse talent and where we are currently constructing a state-of-the-art new campus. We look forward to continuing to expand our strong presence in the market.”

“HPE’s headquarters relocation is a signature moment for Houston, accelerating the momentum that has been building for the last few years as we position Houston as a leading digital tech hub,” said Bob Harvey, president and CEO of the Greater Houston Partnership, the economic development organization serving the Greater Houston area. “Houston has long been a hub for global innovation and offers leading tech companies a deep bench of digital and corporate talent to drive success. We are excited HPE leadership recognized this, and look forward to welcoming the headquarters team to Houston.”

“It’s a smart relocation move for HPE to come to Texas, bringing their Corporate Headquarters to North Harris County! These are great 21st century jobs for Texans,” said Senator Paul Bettencourt.

“As one of the State Representatives for the Spring area, I am elated that Hewlett Packard Enterprise has chosen to relocate their new Global Headquarters to Spring. New business growth such as this is one of the primary economic drivers to look forward to in an area that will see tremendous job creation, providing new innovation and opportunity for our communities. HPE’s “state-of-the-art” facility will add another jewel to the crown that is our community and our home. With the impact this year of COVID on our local businesses, the addition of a world class technology headquarters will be a welcome indication of a brighter future,” said Representative Sam Harless.

HPE was was founded in 2015 following the separation from HP, Inc.

It is currently ranked 109 on the list of Fortune 500 companies.

