NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As U.S. carriers prepare to resume regular flights on the Boeing 737 Max, Fort Worth-based American Airlines is putting the first public flight of the jet — since March 2019 — in the air Wednesday.

An American flight carrying nearly 100 journalists took off from DFW International Airport bound for an AA maintenance facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma on the morning of December 2.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cleared the way for 737 Max to return to service last month – more than a year and half after it was grounded. At issue was a design flaw linked to the anti-stall system.

It was in October of 2018 when a 737 Max flown by Indonesia’s Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea. Less than five months later when an Ethiopian Airlines jet 6 minutes after takeoff. In all, 346 people lost their lives.

American is the only U.S. airline to put the Max back on its schedule, starting with one round trip daily between New York and Miami beginning December 29.

