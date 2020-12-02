ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington’s annual Holiday Lights Parade is the latest Christmas casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Well, sort of anyways.

A variety of virtual festivities, including Christmas sing-alongs, reindeer games and storytime with the mayor, were moved online for Saturday, Dec. 12.

“While it is disappointing that we will not be coming together in person this year, we do want to make sure our community is healthy and safe,” said Elle Stubbs, who has been the parade organizer since 2014.

Arlington Christmas Parade, Inc., the nonprofit organization that has organized the popular holiday parade for years, announced Wednesday that the parade and the official tree lighting ceremony would not be held in Downtown Arlington as planned in the interest of protecting public health.

Instead, parade organizers plan to spread Christmas cheer through recorded programming that will be shared on the Holiday Lights Parade Facebook page throughout the day on Dec. 12. Planned online activities include storytime with Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, as well as interactive children’s games, Christmas carol sing-alongs and other entertainment.

Click here for more details about online events.

Residents can also enjoy Arlington’s 65-foot artificial Christmas tree from the comfort of their homes. A pre-recorded video of the official tree lighting ceremony, typically held at the end of the parade, is available on the group’s website and social media.

The Christmas tree, which will remain lit throughout this month, features assorted styles of traditional red and silver ornaments, thousands of lights, and a 7-foot tall lighted star tree topper. Those who wish to take photos with the tree, located near the Levitt Pavilion in Founders Plaza, are asked to maintain appropriate social distance from others while in the park to avoid the spread of COVID-19, Stubbs said.

