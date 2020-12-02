GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A hit-and-run driver struck two 14-year-old boys who were crossing the intersection of Meadowlark Drive and Glade Road in Grapevine.

It happened on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 3:25 p.m.

One victim was thrown from his bicycle and suffered minor injuries. Another victim on a skateboard suffered more serious injuries, and was transported to the hospital. A third child was able to jump out of the way.

According to witnesses, the female driver swerved from one lane to the other to pass a car, when she struck the children with her front bumper. One witness captured cell phone video of the suspect’s car (see above) leaving the scene, but the license plate is not visible.

Several adult witnesses describe the driver as a woman in her 20’s or 30’s with dark hair, possible of Asian or Middle Eastern descent. She was driving a silver, 4-door Toyota Camry.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect is urged to call detectives during regular business hours at: 817.410.3200, or email tips to: cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov. You can also call in tips after hours to our non-emergency dispatch line at: 817.410.8127.

MORE FROM CBSDFW