SEATTLE (CBSNEWS.COM) – First responders and health care workers can pickup a free cup of Starbucks coffee for the entire month of December, the coffee chain announced. The company said the perk was “in response to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and to recognize the significant efforts of the front-line responder and health care community.”
Starting Tuesday through New Year’s Eve, any person who identifies as a frontline responder to the coronavirus pandemic will be served a tall brewed iced or hot coffee at no cost, the company said on its COVID-19 response page.
