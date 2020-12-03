FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The pandemic has pushed a former Wylie High School soccer standout into the national football conversation.

Sarah Fuller made history last Saturday as the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference college football game. It came just days after she, and her soccer teammates at Vanderbilt, landed an SEC Championship.

“Being able to hold that trophy with my teammates and we worked so hard to get there, this was just incredible,” Fuller said. “And then to be called up on the football team, and make history was just even more incredible.”

On the back of her helmet Saturday was the message, “Play like a girl.”

The note was a nod to a Nashville nonprofit, but also meant to empower other young women.

“That’s actually a huge compliment to play like a girl because we’ve fought through so many things, and we’re showing up now.”

The reaction has been huge. Fuller’s favorite, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, even giving her a shout out.

Of course there are the haters, but Fuller says she won’t waste her time on them. Instead she’s focused on her next football game, this Saturday in Georgia.

“Yesterday I went out and they I ran in full pads,” she said. “So just how I would for a soccer game is how I’m preparing for a football game.”

As for her advice to other young athletes, it’s what she wishes she could go back and tell herself.

“Everything that happened to you whether it’s good or bad, like, just keep pushing through because at the end of the day there’s some amazing things that are going to happen.”

Fuller will soon be heading to UNT to play soccer as well as work towards her Masters in Hospital Administration.

