DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old in the Dallas County Jail has confessed to eight aggravated robberies in Dallas and Tarrant counties since mid-October.

Detectives from the Dallas Police Robbery Unit interview Montantes in jail on December 1.

He had been arrested for allegedly committing three aggravated robberies in less than an hour in Mesquite on Thanksgiving Day.

During that interview in jail, police said Montantes confessed to all of the crimes listed below:

Carrollton

On October 16, 2020, at approximately 4:21 a.m., the 7-Eleven store, located at 2680 Denton Road, Carrollton, Texas

Richardson

On October 16, 2020, at approximately 5:31 a.m., 7-Eleven, located at 377 W. Campbell Road, Richardson, Texas

On October 16, 2020, at approximately 5:45 a.m., 7-Eleven, located at 4747 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas

Grapevine

On October 16, 2020, at approximately 7:06 a.m., Grapevine Chevron, located at 506 E. Northwest Hwy, Grapevine, Texas,

Southlake

On October 16, 2020, at approximately 11:35 p.m., 7-Eleven, located at 2100 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake, Texas

Watauga

On October 17, 2020, at approximately 12:22 a.m., EZ Mart Shell Gas Station, located at 8251 Rufe Snow Drive, Watauga, Texas

On November 26, 2020, at approximately 2:40 p.m., 7-Eleven, located at 4747 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas,

Mesquite

On November 26, 2020, the suspect committed three aggravated robberies in Mesquite and he got into a chase with Mesquite. Mesquite was able to arrest him and he confessed to their offenses. They also recovered the weapon used in all the offenses.

Montantes is charged with six aggravated robberies in Dallas County and two in Tarrant County.

“The department would like to commend the detectives for their dedication and determination to help get this serial robbery suspect charged for these multiple offenses. It was a great team effort with the multiple agencies who worked together. A great job was done by all,” the Dallas Police Department said in a blog post.

MORE FROM CBSDFW