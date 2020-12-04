EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Frightening moments on a Texas football field after a high school player, in full pads, charged and slammed into a referee after being ejected from the game.

It happened on November 3 in Edinburg, about 150 miles southeast of Laredo.

Defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School came running from the sideline, at the 40-yard line, after the referee announced the ejection, slamming into the official during the game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo (PSJA) High.

The player had been tossed from the game for committing a personal foul and getting an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for having a heated exchange with the referee after getting flagged for a late hit.

Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers after blindsiding the ref.

A cart was brought out onto the field, but the referee was able to leave the field under his own power. The Monitor of McAllen reported the referee was evaluated for a concussion by medical personnel at the stadium. He did not return to the game.

Play resumed after a delay, with Edinburg winning 35-21 to advance to the playoffs.

Duron was the District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year last season, and is also the Bobcats’ kicker and punter and a star wrestler.

No word on if the teenager will face any criminal charges.

