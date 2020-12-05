DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Saturday reported 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, along with two more deaths.

Saturday’s case count brings the total in the county to 132,890, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. Health officials said 264 of Saturday’s cases are considered probable.

Two more deaths were also reported, leaving the county with 1,232 total deaths to the virus. The patients were two Dallas men in their 70s who were hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Health officials also said there are currently 97 active outbreaks at long-term care facilities, which is the highest since the pandemic began. A total of 927 cases have been reported from these facilities within the past 30 days, according to health officials.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 1,675 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 2 Deaths

Including 264 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/QFAaMJe8Vo — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) December 5, 2020

“Our numbers for the CDC week, which are attached, are improved in all categories except for our positivity rate as it’s two percentage points higher,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “The improving numbers, while early, are an indication that residents are renewing their strength and engaging in shared sacrifice and patriotism to keep our community and our country strong until such time as the vaccine can be widely distributed and have its effect.”

In Tarrant County, 1,302 cases and one death were reported on Saturday. The county now has a total of 108,480 cases and 872 deaths.

MORE FROM CBSDFW