MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who allegedly struck a highway construction worker was shot and killed by officers in Mesquite early Saturday after they pursed him on I-635, police said.

Mesquite police said they responded to a call about assisting officers just before 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning. The officers in need of assistance were from the Jefferson and Seven Points police departments and were following a suspect on I-635.

Mesquite officers arrived at the area of La Prada Drive and I-635, where they found the other officers providing first aid to the suspect who had been shot, police said.

According to police, the Jefferson and Seven Points officers were working off-duty construction security near Forest Lane and I-635 in Dallas when the suspect apparently hit a construction worker and fled the scene. Police said the officers pursued the suspect and eventually “contact was made between the suspect’s vehicle and the officer’s vehicle” near La Prada Drive.

Police said one of the officers was involved in a shooting and that the suspect was hit by gunfire. Police did not say if the suspect had a weapon or fired any shots.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken a hospital, where he later died.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

