LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Xavier White had 135 yards rushing and 28 receiving, Jonathan Garibay made a late go-ahead field goal and Texas Tech overcame four turnovers to hold off winless Kansas 16-13 on Saturday without coach Matt Wells.

Kansas had two opportunities to tie it in the final five-plus minutes — for a chance to win in Lubbock for the first time since 2001 — but managed just eight plays in two drives.

Garibay made a 36-yard field goal, despite Caleb Sampson getting a hand on it, with 5:36 left to give Texas Tech a 16-13 lead. The Red Raiders forced a turnover on downs when defensive back Eric Monroe stuffed Daniel Hishaw Jr. on fourth-and-1.

Texas Tech had to settle for another field-goal attempt. Garibay missed his third of the game, from 45 yards, with 1:58 remaining and Kansas turned it over on downs again as Miles Kendrick wasn’t able to connect with Takulve Williams.

Alan Bowman was 15-of-26 passing for Texas Tech (4-6, 3-6 Big 12). Myles Price scored the Red Raiders’ only touchdown on a 70-yard reverse. Defensive coordinator Keith Patterson served as head coach after Wells tested positive this week for COVID-19.

There were just 219 combined passing yards.

Kendrick was 17 of 29 for 102 yards for Kansas (0-9, 0-8). Hishaw added 87 yards on the ground, and his 12-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter tied it at 13.

Kansas scored 10 points off Texas Tech turnovers after entering with just 10 points in that category all season.

