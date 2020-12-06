CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Irving firefighter was hospitalized Saturday morning after he was hit by a wrong-way driver while working a crash scene, police said.

Police said crews were in the westbound lanes of the 3100 block of Highway 183 at around 3:45 a.m., and the freeway was shut down due to a crash.

According to police, a driver was going eastbound on the freeway and drove into the crash scene, hitting the 30-year-old firefighter.

The firefighter was taken to a hospital, where he is being treated for severe injuries. Police said he has been with the fire department for four and a half years.

Police said the driver, identified as 23-year-old Yajaira Estrada Calderon, was arrested for intoxication assault.

