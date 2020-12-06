AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas reported 8,436 new cases of the coronavirus and 92 additional deaths on Sunday as hospitalizations hovered just under 9,000.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Sunday that 8,681 people were hospitalized with the virus. On Tuesday, the state surpassed 9,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time since a deadly summer outbreak.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows Texas’ death toll from the virus is at 23,055. That death count is the second highest in the country overall and the 23rd highest per capita at 80.3 deaths per 100,000 people.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 2,785.7, an increase of 24.8%.

In North Texas, 1,852 new cases were reported in Dallas County, while 1,535 were added in Tarrant County. The North Texas area had to roll back to 50% occupancy at businesses and halt elective surgeries due to hospitalization rates.

The true number of infections in Texas is likely higher because many haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

