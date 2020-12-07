CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Longtime Texas Longhorns head football coach Fred Akers passed away on Monday, Dec 7 at the age of 82.

Akers spent 19 years on the Longhorns staff in total, first as an assistant coach, then head coach from 1977 to 1986.

Head coach Fred Akers of the Texas Longhorns watches his team take on the Oklahoma Sooners on October 8, 1977 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, TX. (Photo by Rich Clarkson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

As head coach at Texas, Akers compiled an 86-31-2 record (60-19-1 SWC) in 10 seasons.

His 86 wins rank third on the all-time UT victory list behind Darrell Royal and Mack Brown.

Akers’ teams won Southwest Conference titles in 1977 and 1983.

The Longhorns had three 10-win seasons and four top-10 finishes in the polls under his guidance.

The Texas Longhorns tweeted Monday night, “Texas mourns the passing of longtime Longhorn Football coaching great and Texas Athletics Hall of Honor member Fred Akers.”

He coached Longhorn Legend Earl Campbell during Campbell’s run to the 1977 Heisman Trophy, two Lombardi Trophy winners in Kenneth Sims and Tony Degrate, an Outland Trophy winner in Brad Shearer and 48 All-SWC players.

Following his departure from Texas in 1986, Akers accepted the head coaching job and the challenge of rebuilding a struggling Purdue program in 1987.

He spent four seasons there before retiring and returning to his ranch near Austin, the university said.

Akers was enshrined in the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor in 2015, and then both the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame in 2016.

