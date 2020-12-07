DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There are only five intensive care unit beds available in all of Denton County as of Monday, Dec. 7 according to Denton County Public Health.

That’s one ICU bed less than on Friday, Dec. 4 when county leaders started sounding the alarm and imploring everyone to take precautions including wearing masks and social distancing.

Currently 67 of the county’s 72 ICU beds are occupied.

DCPH on Monday announced 592 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 26,623 COVID-19 cases.

DCPH also reported 385 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 19,378.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, December 11, 2020 at North Central Texas College’s Exchange Parking Garage at 319 E. Sycamore St in Denton.

Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8:00 a.m.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

· Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

· Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

· Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

· Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or are awaiting COVID-19 test results

MORE FROM CBSDFW