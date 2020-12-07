Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are asking for the public’s helping in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.
Debbie Torres was last seen early Sunday morning, Dec. 6 in the 1100 block of Marion Avenue, police said.
Police classify Torres as a runaway.
She is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 125 to 130 pounds and has brown eyes and medium-length black hair.
Police said she was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve Mickey Mouse shirt with gray and black Under Armour sweatpants.
Anyone with information can contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.
