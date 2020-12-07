CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department has identified Aaron Donohue as the firefighter who was hospitalized Saturday morning after he was struck by a wrong-way driver while working a crash scene.

The 30-year-old’s medical condition remains serious and he is still in the hospital. He is progressing slowly but steadily, according to police. His injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time.

Police said crews were in the westbound lanes of the 3100 block of Highway 183 at around 3:45 a.m., and the freeway was shut down due to a crash when Donohue was hit. According to police, 23-year-old Yajaira Estrada Calderon of Arlington was going eastbound on the freeway and drove into the crash scene, hitting Donohue.

(Source: Irving Police Department)

Calderon was arrested for intoxication assault.

Donohue has worked as an Irving firefighter for the last 4 and half years.

If anyone has information on this case contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273.1010 or 911.

 

 

