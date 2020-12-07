IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department has identified Aaron Donohue as the firefighter who was hospitalized Saturday morning after he was struck by a wrong-way driver while working a crash scene.

The 30-year-old’s medical condition remains serious and he is still in the hospital. He is progressing slowly but steadily, according to police. His injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time.

Police said crews were in the westbound lanes of the 3100 block of Highway 183 at around 3:45 a.m., and the freeway was shut down due to a crash when Donohue was hit. According to police, 23-year-old Yajaira Estrada Calderon of Arlington was going eastbound on the freeway and drove into the crash scene, hitting Donohue.

Calderon was arrested for intoxication assault.

Donohue has worked as an Irving firefighter for the last 4 and half years.

If anyone has information on this case contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273.1010 or 911.