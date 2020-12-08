Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old girl who had not been seen since the early morning hours on Sunday, Dec. 6 was located safe and unharmed, Fort Worth Police announced Tuesday morning, Dec. 8.
No other details have been released about how or where Debbie Torres was found.
Located safe and unharmed! https://t.co/LjuRYEXAWO
— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) December 8, 2020
Police said Monday, Torres was last seen in the 1100 block of Marion Avenue.
They classified her as a runaway.
