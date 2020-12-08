Parker County Deputies Seize 100 Pounds Of Marijuana, Liquid THC During Traffic StopA traffic stop in Parker County Monday, Dec. 7, resulted in one arrest and the seizure of a large amount of marijuana and illegal liquid Tetrahydrocannabinol. Katie Johnston reports.

23 minutes ago

Law Professor: Texas' Election Lawsuit Against 4 States 'Very Unrealistic'That law suite asks the Supreme Court to order state legislatures in Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania to displace "tainted" election results in those States and choose their own slate of electors.

31 minutes ago

Raw Video: 14 Fort Hood Soldiers Fired, Suspended Over Violence At BaseTwo general officers are among those being removed from their jobs, as top Army leaders on Tuesday announced the findings of an independent panel's investigation into problems at the Texas base.

3 hours ago