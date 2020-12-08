TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Restricted travel has meant less opportunity for the flu virus to spread into Texas so far this winter.
“It is not magical. Flu does not fly 10,000 miles,” said “ Dr. Joseph Chang, Chief Medical Officer, Parkland Health & Hospital System. “Someone takes it 10,000 miles somewhere else and then starts spreading it there. This year, a lot of that trouble has not occurred because of COVID.”
So far, only 150 Texans have contracted the flu, which the Center For Disease Control considers a “minimal” amount.
Epidemiologists typically look to Australia for an idea of what to expect. And the southern hemisphere also saw a milder than usual flu season this year.
Typically, flu season peaks between December and February.
Dr. Chang reminds that is isn’t too late to receive your flu shot.
Click here for a list where you can get a free flu shot in Tarrant County.
