As Early Voting Begins, Shelley Luther And Drew Springer Say Changes Needed To Governor's Authority During Pandemic Early voting began Wednesday in the runoff election for the State Senate District 30 race, which stretches across 14 counties in North Texas.

I-Team: Despite Less Traffic, There Have Been More Deadly Crashes In North Texas During PandemicWith less congestion on the roadways, drivers had the opportunity to travel faster and they did. So when crashes happened, they were more likely to be fatal.